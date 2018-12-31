New Year’s Eve 2019: See Pics Of Fireworks & More From Celebrations Around The World

The New Year has officially begun in Australia, and all day long, more places around the world will ring in 2019 by the hour. See epic photos of fireworks, fun and more from all over here!

Fireworks at midnight are, of course, a New Year’s staple, and if you’re lucky enough to have someone to kiss as the clock strikes 12, that’s just an added bonus! Of course, the biggest NYE celebration goes down in New York City, where thousands of people gather in Times Square to watch the ball drop. And if you can’t make it to the Big Apple, there’s plenty of coverage on television — most notably Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. The show this year will feature performances from Christina Aguilera, Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids on the Block live from Times Square, and plenty of other artists starring in pre-taped performances, too.

