‘Married At First’ is back for season 8! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Jasmine and Will getting ready for their big day. Jasmine is concerned her dad won’t support her on her wedding day!

“I am in shock shopping for a dress to impress a husband that I have never seen,” Jasmine, 30, says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Married At First Sight season 8 premiere, which airs Jan. 1. “I would love to share my life with someone so we can start a family.” The assistant director is set to marry Will, 27, a financial analyst. Jasmine is shopping for the perfect wedding dress with her family, while Will looks for a suit.

“I am scared about him not hitting it off and him holding back and not letting go and showing her who he really is,” Will’s friend, Kyle, admits. Will is hopeful about being married at first sight. “When she lays eyes on me hopefully she’ll be smiling from ear to ear,” he says. “That’ll show she’s at least physically attracted. That’ll be step one in what’ll hopefully be our forever.”

Jasmine’s family is understandably a little concerned about her getting married to a man she’s never met. “I’ve very overwhelmed by everything that has been happening,” Jasmine’s brother, George Jr., confesses. “This experience is very left field for us.” He also adds that there’s going to be “some problems” with Jasmine’s dad and the wedding.

“This is supposed to be a happy time, but the thought of my dad not walking me down the aisle kind of just saddens me,” Jasmine admits. “It’s very emotional because I’m a daddy’s girl so I would want my dad there.” Married At First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, will air a matchmaking special on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. followed by a 2-hour premiere at 9 p.m. The series will then air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.