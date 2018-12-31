Louis C.K. Mocks Parkland Survivors & More In Vile Leaked Standup Set From 2018 Show

Louis C.K. mocks the Parkland shooting survivors and makes a transphobic jokes in a recent comedy set that’s shocked everyone. This latest scandal comes just a year after 5 women accused him of sexual misconduct.

A recent Louis C.K. standup comedy set has gone viral — for all the wrong reasons. Louis, 51, made jokes about the Parkland shooting survivors, many of whom have become gun control activists. “You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot,” Louis said during the set, according to CBS News. “Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way!” The Feb. 2017 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 people dead.

The comedian also made a disgusting transphobic joke during the set. He said: “They tell you what to call them – ‘You should address me as they, them, because I identify as gender neutral.’ Oh okay, okay. ‘You should address me as there, because I identify as a location, and the location is your mother’s c***.'” The audio from the standup set initially leaked on YouTube on Dec. 30, but that video has since been removed.

His comments during the set have sparked major backlash on social media. One person tweeted, “LouisCK even trying for a comeback is crap, but him mocking the Parkland survivors is beyond despicable. There is no comedy there at all.” Another tweeted, “Louis CK took a look at that Kevin Spacey video and asked us to hold all the beers ever in existence in the universe.”

Louis returned to the comedy stage in Aug. 2018 for the first time since he was accused of sexual misconduct in Nov. 2017. All 5 of the women who made the accusations were fellow comedians or colleagues. Three women alleged Louis masturbated in front of them. One woman alleged Louis masturbated over the phone, while another claimed Louis asked her to watch him masturbate in front of her. She declined his request. After the sexual misconduct allegations, the comedian said he was going to “step back and take a long time to listen.” Well, it appears he took a step back and stayed there.