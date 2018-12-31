Lance Bass Reveals His NYE Resolution & The Celeb He Can’t Wait To See Perform Before 2019 Ball Drop

2019 is almost upon us! This year, ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ is set to be a star-studded show, & Lance Bass is just one of the stars helping to kick off the fun!

Three cheers to the new year! Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass, 39, is kicking off 2019 in New York City, in partnership with Barefoot Bubbly. We can’t think of a better way to start the new year than a little champagne, and a celebratory toast from Lance! So – before he and his hubby Michael Turchin hit your TV and raise their glass, find out what to expect from the Times Square live show, and what the couple has planned for the year ahead!

What are your holiday plans this year?

We switch it up every year. We spend a lot of time in Mississippi, then head to Miami and we usually spend New Year’s there…I’ve always wanted to do Times Square for the new year!

Do you have a 2019 New year’s resolution? You know, I never really keep them. They’re usually health related. This year I’m changing it up, and working on some entrepreneurial things. I’ve been in the bubbly business for about a year now. I started a bubble tap company! We take our trailer to parties, festivals and more.

You’re one of the show’s hosts this year! What can fans expect?

I’ll be hosting the official toast with Barefoot, so whatever happens I’ll just take it as it comes!

What do you have planned after the ball drops? Any fun parties?

I don’t know yet! I used to live in New York so I have tons of friends there. We’ll probably stick in Times Square as long as possible. It can be crazy with chasing the party otherwise with NYC traffic.

How about 2019 plans with your hubby? Do you think next year the two of you will be ringing in the holiday with a little one at your side?

We’re hoping so! We’re getting closer. I think it’s been a longer process than we ever thought. We’re now on our 5th egg donor, and we’re just hoping this one sticks.

How do you handle holiday stress?

It can be very stressful. Just breathe and realize that nothing is that big of deal. That’s why I’m so glad I joined the Barefoot slay team. The whole motion of the team is to breathe and relax during the holiday season.

There’s some amazing NYE performers this year: Christina Aguilera, New Kids on the Block, Dua Lipa, Halsey, and more. Who are you most looking forward to seeing?

Dua Lipa I think is kind of my favorite right now. We’ve been fans of her for a few years now. We’ve been begging for America to catch onto her! Of course, New Kids on the Block too. They were one of my first concerts, so that will be nostalgic.