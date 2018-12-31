Kylie Jenner Flaunts Glitzy Diamond On Her Ring Finger On NYE — Is She Engaged?

Look who is rocking quite the ROCK on THAT finger! Kylie Jenner posted a pic of herself on New Year’s Eve looking glamorous, but it’s what she’s got sparkling on her hand that has fans talking.

Though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are often calling each other ‘wifey’ and ‘hubby’, the pair have yet to make anything official in their relationship — until now? On New Year’s eve, Kylie posted a party pic of herself and bestie Jordyn Woods, seemingly on their way to a big bash. Jordyn in turn did the same, but look closely at one of the selfies and you’ll see Ky is wearing a diamond ring on her left hand that fans have never seen before — and now the talk of the town is the littlest Jenner could finally engaged!

Sadly, no one has said anything official yet. Besides the pic of her and Jordyn, Kylie is staying rather quiet. The same can not be said about her fans, who flipped their lids once they saw the pic of her ring finger being occupied. “For all we know she been married,” one fan insisted on Shade Room‘s Instagram, after they noticed the ring on her finger. Another fan pointed out if she is, at least we’re actually brought into the know! “Sis about to have a whole wedding and we wont find out till after.. just like she did with her baby lol.”

Of course, we’ve all been trolled by Kylie before. Remember when she wore a big stunner back in November? Though they never confirmed or denied anything, Kylie was seen wearing a diamond encrusted ring on her wedding finger as she was walking into her hotel in Miami Beach on Nov. 10. And we’ve heard exclusively from friends of the couple that they’ve thought for awhile that the pair have been secretly engaged, waiting to say something official on their own terms. Can we all say Super Bowl 2018?

Only time will tell if that little stunner is a sign of the couple sealing the deal, but either way, we have a feeling Kylie’s about to have a pretty rockin’ New Year’s Eve! HollywoodLife has reached out to her rep for comment.