Kenya Moore Shares Sweet Pic Of ‘Miracle Baby’ Brooklyn 2 Mos. After Giving Birth

It’s been two months since Kenya Moore’s emergency C-section, and she’s sharing a pic of her adorable baby Brooklyn. Take a look!

Kenya Moore, 47, has reached an exciting new milestone! The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been a mom for two months. She welcomed her daughter Brooklyn on Nov. 4 after the pregnancy complication preeclampsia forced her into an emergency C-section. But even though her baby girl was born weeks earlier than her due date, she looked happy and healthy as could be in Kenya’s latest pic of the little one. Posted on Dec. 30, the sweet shot featured Brooklyn in a pastel onesie on a pink blanket. “2 months,” Kenya wrote. “#miraclebaby.”

While Kenya waited a month to show her daughter’s face to the world, the little one has been all over social media ever since. In fact, she even has her very own Instagram account! But her posts are nothing compared to her mom’s! Kenya and her husband Marc Daly celebrated their baby girl’s very first Christmas last week and had a photo shoot in matching pajamas to celebrate. So sweet! The couple sat in front of a Christmas tree in white tees and gray patterned PJ pants, while Brooklyn wore a matching onesie. And as if the pic wasn’t already adorable enough, their two dogs were snuggled by their feet.

“It’s Brooklyn‘s first Christmas,” Kenya wrote. “I always thought Xmas pajamas were corny until God blessed me with a family of my own… we couldn’t wait to take these. Happy holidays!”

It’s great to see the former reality star sharing so much of these early days of motherhood — and this latest two-month celebration pic is no exception! Since Kenya’s daughter was lying on a pink blanket covered in white numbers for months to come, we can only hope that there are more of these progress pics in Brooklyn’s future!