JoJo Siwa Asks Justin Bieber A Big Favor After He Apologizes For Online Shade & His Fans Are Cringing: ‘Don’t’

It’s not too late for Justin Bieber to say ‘Sorry’ if he does one thing for JoJo Siwa, but Beliebers are hoping he doesn’t take up her request. Here’s what she’s asking!

Justin Bieber, 24, found himself in an awkward position after commenting “Burn It'” three times under a picture of YouTube star JoJo Siwa’s custom-decorated car from West Coast Customs. After apologizing for the Instagram shade — towards the rainbow car, not the Dance Moms alum herself — on Dec. 30, JoJo decided to show some mercy…that is, if he does something for her in return!

“It’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!” she replied to the “No Brainer” singer on Twitter. Not everyone appreciated (or got) her sense of humor, because many Beliebers took to JoJo’s mentions with not so kind responses. “I think he’d rather not,” one fan bluntly wrote. Another fan tweeted, “pfft i think that apology is good enough.” And most tweeted memes, such as Homer Simpson retreating into a bush with the caption, “justin:” and a screengrab of Patrick Star from Spongebob, saying, “Did yall hear that? Is..Is that the wind?” The pop star has not replied to JoJo’s tweet, so far.

As for what irked Justin so much about JoJo’s customized wheels, he explained in his apology, “I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like.” He then added, “I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.” When he originally left the trio of “Burn it” comments under West Coast Customs’ post, fans at least had JoJo’s back that time, including her mom! “@justinbieber 😂burn your own things,” JoJo’s mom, Jessalyn Siwa, replied under Justin’s shade.

At least JoJo is being a good sport about the whole situation! She currently has “BURN IT,” in all caps, pinned to the top of her Twitter page.