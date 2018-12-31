Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Kisses BF On New Year’s Eve — See Pic

Who says you have to save the kisses for midnight? Hailie Scott gave her BF a smooch on New Year’s Eve before the big countdown and shared the sweet pic on her Instagram. Avert your eyes, Em!

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott, 23, is ready for 2019, which was clear when she shared a cozy pic with her boyfriend Evan McClintock on her Instagram stories on Dec. 31st. In the caption, she made it clear that she was kicking off the new year in the best way possible. “Can’t wait to start 2019 with you by my side,” she gushed. Aw!

Looks like the celebrations just kept rolling for Hailie. Just a week ago, she celebrated her birthday on Christmas Day and shared pics of her post-holiday workout to show just how great it is to be 23 right now. But what she really should be celebrating is the relationship she has with her rapper dad. “Hailie is literally Eminem’s greatest achievement in life, he says it all the time,” a source close to the rapper told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How nice!

In addition to her loving bond with Eminem, Hailie seems to have a loving bond with Evan. She made headlines back in June when she posed for a stunning photo with him during her time in NYC, where she joined the hunk after watching her dad’s performance at the Governors Ball. She was also joined by her sister Whitney Scott Mathers, 16, for the outing in the Big Apple and the trio looked like they were having the time of their lives, smiling and making memories to look back on.

Loving dad, handsome boyfriend, rockin’ abs — what more could a girl ask for? Here’s hoping that 2019 is just as picture perfect for her as 2018.