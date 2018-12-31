Eminem Believes His Daughter Hailie Is His ‘Greatest Achievement’ In Life — Feels ‘Incredibly Blessed’

Despite his extremely successful career, Eminem’s daughter is what he’s ‘most proud of,’ a source says. Here’s what makes Hailie Scott such an ‘awesome daughter!’

Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, just celebrated her birthday on Dec. 25, and her dad Eminem, 46, couldn’t be prouder of everything his daughter has accomplished so far. “Hailie is literally Eminem’s greatest achievement in life, he says it all the time,” a source close to the rapper told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Forget all the awards and accolades, it’s his daughter that he’s most proud of — and he has good reason to be! Hailie is an absolutely amazing young woman. She’s grounded, super smart, kind, driven, balanced and just a really nice person.”

This year marks a significant one for Eminem, since he was 23 himself when he and his ex Kim Scott welcomed Hailie to the world. He released a song about her, Mockingbird, almost a decade later. “When Eminem thinks back to what he was like at Hailie’s age, it fills him with pride that he and Kim have managed to raise such an awesome daughter, especially given their own tumultuous relationship over the years, and their personal struggles with substance abuse,” the insider added. “It blows his mind that she’s now that age and it’s hard for him to believe because he still sees her as his little girl.”

With his daughter reaching such a milestone age last week, Eminem was reportedly feeling extra aware of all that he has to be thankful for. “He has his sobriety, he and Kim are no longer at war, and he has this beautiful fantastic child,” the source said. “He really is so incredibly blessed.”

And so is Hailie! The 23-year-old opened up about “all the love” she received on her birthday with a super smiley pic. Eminem’s daughter couldn’t have looked more stunning and happy on her big day!

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Eminem’s rep for comment.