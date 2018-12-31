Courtney Stodden Flaunts Bare Butt In White Thong & Bra While Playing The Drums

Courtney Stodden is hitting the right note with this sexy look! Watch her jam out to her latest single while wearing nothing but lingerie.

Courtney Stodden, 24, is never afraid to flaunt what she’s got. The Instagram personality shared a sexy new video to her 270,000 followers on Dec. 30, and built hype behind her new single in the steamiest way possible! The clip showed Court sitting in a lacy white lingerie set, as she blasted her new song, “Daddy Issues.” The model’s curves were on full display, and her thong bottom left very little to the imagination. Courtney looked like she was having the time of her life in the video, and turned around several times to flash the camera a big smile. “Drums and Daddy Issues 😂 Link In Bio 🥁,” she captioned the post. Despite being makeup free for the clip, Courtney looked gorgeous as ever!

“Daddy Issues” marks Courtney’s brand new single, and arrived on Dec. 29. The song is as cheeky as Court’s sexy lingerie set! “I’m an angel and a devil, your demons in disguise//A man eater, a secret cheater//I’m a child inside,” she sings in the lyrics, with her signature sultry voice. In addition to her video post, Courtney shared a still photo in her linger, with a caption explaining how much music means to her. “Music is absolutely my life. The only time I feel completely and unequivocally free is when I’m creating and making music!” she wrote in the post.

Courtney’s “Daddy Issues” is drawn from real experiences, and she told us all about them in an EXCLUSIVE interview! “2019 for me is all about my music,” Courtney told HollywoodLife. “I actually do have some daddy issues, so why not throw all of that creative pain into this song and just be honest about it? It pretty much cuts deep in my life because I’m having issues with my own father right now, and him and I have been on and off for quite some time, and it’s affected me deeply, so it’s just a fun way to kind of express my heartbreak,” she added.

Loving Courtney’s new song? Keep an eye out for even more new music from her in 2019. She promises that a full album is coming!