Christina Aguilera Wears Nothing But A Pink Coat & Latex Red Boots On NYE: See Sexy Pic

Christina Aguilera looked absolutely amazing in a new sultry pic she posted on Instagram to promote her upcoming New Year’s Eve performance on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’.

Woah! Christina Aguilera, 38, is definitely ready to welcome in 2019 while looking as sexy as can be! The blonde singer took to Instagram on Dec. 31 to show off an incredible photo of herself revealing a lot of skin in nothing but a puffy pink coat and red latex boots. She used the amazing pic to promote her highly anticipated performance on the annual New Year’s Eve television special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest which is set to air on ABC. ‘See you tonight #RockinEve ✨💋 party starts 8/7c on abc,” Christina captioned the stunning photo.

Christina is the headliner of the late Dick Clark‘s longtime running popular show this year and her performances are sure to be something viewers will be talking about for a long time. The talented songstress always seems to have an incredible stage presence so it’s no surprise that she would be this year’s leading lady in one of the most famous New Year’s Eve specials out there!

In addition to Christina, other singers set to perform on this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve include Halsey, Camila Cabello, New Kids On The Block, Shawn Mendes and many more. Ryan Seacrest is set to host the fun-filled event and all eyes will be on Christina as she performs right before the ball drops and the clock strikes midnight!

We can’t wait to see Christina shine and perform to welcome in the new year! As one of the most talented singers of her generation, we can see why she’s the top performer of the night!