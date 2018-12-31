Can you say Twenty Nine-Tina? Christina Aguilera took Times Square by storm on New Year’s Eve, belting out a medley of hits right before the ball dropped! Watch her epic ‘Dick Clark’ performance here!

We’re in for a beautiful start to 2019, thanks to Christina Aguilera. The singer, 38, was just one of the many musicians hitting the stage on the east coast, at the NYC leg of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 — but definitely the most memorable.Christina always commands the stage, but her performance was next level, a stunning medley of her biggest hits throughout her career. We’re still freaking out right now! She started out with her first chart-topper, “Genie in a Bottle”, and looked like a damn snow queen. Elsa is shaking. Wearing tiny sunglasses, white thigh-high boots, and a white puffer coat with a train, she transitioned seamlessly through the songs that made her an icon. Bless!

Standing strong in the pouring rain in Times Square, she belted out “Come On Over, “Can’t Hold Us Down”, “Ain’t No Other Man”, “Fighter”, all while still maintaining a perfect, matte lip and fake lashes. How?! Ryan Seacrest, ever the gentleman, came out onstage with an umbrella to protect his queen. This all went down just minutes before the clock struck midnight, and we’re honestly all so blessed that we’re ending such a crummy year on this high note. Thank you, Xtina!

Christina is living her best life these days, and at 38, she had never looked better! The singer celebrated her birthday on Dec. 18, and the photos from the night got pretty wild. The “Dirrty” hit-maker had a fun night out, and in photos, she even made some risque poses. Christina dressed to the nines for the occasion! The songstress donned a white fur coat, and a a vivid rep lip for the night out. In addition to her fiancé, guests Charmaine Baquiran, Luke Gilford, Gilbert Saldivar and Jeri Slaughter joined the festivities!

Watch Christina ring in the new year above! With a performance like that, there’s no way 2019 won’t be full of good fortune!