Celine Dion, 50, Rocks Out Hardcore During Lady Gaga’s Vegas Residency & We Can All Relate

Celine Dion was all of us at Lady Gaga’s second residency show in Las Vegas! The 50-year-old diva rocked out hard in the audience (and yes, there’s a video.)

Celine Dion is a Lady Gaga fan! The diva, 50, hit up Gaga’s second show of her Las Vegas residency on Dec. 30 and got SUPER into the performance. Basically, Celine reacted how every single one of us would also react if we saw Lady Gaga live and in person performing in front of us. That is, except, we aren’t all 5-time Grammy winning divas who had our own residencies in Las Vegas for years before attending Gaga’s show.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer had one of the best seats at Gaga’s Enigma show at the Park Theatre in the Park MGM Resort. She could be spotted jamming out to Gaga’s hit track “You and I” and even encouraging other concertgoers to get more into dancing along. She was also filmed playing the air guitar, singing along, and clapping her hands. Legends supporting legends!

Celine later took to Instagram to express her admiration for the performance. “I had so much fun last night @ladygaga ! Your energy on stage is contagious and you literally took my breath away! I wish you all the best with your #Vegas residency! – Céline xx…” she captioned a video of her dancing. Celine’s own 17-year residency at Caesars Palace is set to end in June.

Gaga’s residency began on Friday, Dec. 28, and has already caused quite a stir online. Fans were excited to see recaps from the first show, which included everything from giant robotics to Gaga soaring above the crowd on a rig while belting out her 2008 track “Just Dance.” But the show isn’t just about the theatrics. On her first night, Gaga broke down in tears while performing “Shallow” from her and Bradley Cooper‘s Oscar buzz-worthy film, A Star Is Born.

Other celebs also appeared to love it – Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were in the audience on the first night, bopping along to the music. Clearly we all need to get to Vegas to see this show ASAP.