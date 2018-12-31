Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian & More Stars Wearing Bikinis In The Snow

A bikini may be the last thing you associate with the freezing cold, but these celebs are heating up winter by posing in two-pieces in the snow! See the sexy pics below!

Kendall Jenner, 23, continues to be a trendsetter. The model posted two photos of herself in a tiny, pink string bikini on December 29, surrounded by snow in Aspen, Colorado. She was wearing a fuzzy hat, snow boots, and holding a mug, but still told her followers, “f**k it’s cold.” Ya think? Well, she looks absolutely amazing. The likes started pouring in and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, decided to “copy Kendall” for her almost 72 million Instagram followers.

Kourt took photos in the same spot, wearing the exact same boots. She wore the same suit, too, but hers was teal. She paired her look with a puffy coat. She showed off her flat stomach (after three kids!) and toned legs, plus, her booty in the thong bathing suit. Wow! Both sisters look absolutely flawless. Despite being freezing while high up on that mountain, they did it for the ‘gram, and it paid off! Kim Kardashian also famously posed in a furry bikini in the snow back in 2015.

But the Kar-Jenners aren’t the only ones who have taken bikini pics in the snow. Rihanna melted the snow with her hotness, while Mariah Carey posed in a hot tub. Christina Milian showed off her bod on a snowy staircase. Scroll through the gallery attached above to see more stars rocking bathing suits in the freezing cold weather and snow!