12 Most Impressive Celeb Weight Loss Stories Of 2018: Jenna Jameson, Drew Barrymore & More

Jenna Jameson is at the top of our list of celebs who have wowed fans with their amazing body transformations in 2018.

Feeling a bit sluggish and looking for inspiration to lose weight in 2019? Look no further than our gallery of celebs who blew us away by ditching the excess pounds in 2018 through hard work – good old fashioned diet and exercise. Jenna Jameson, 44, has been our regular fitspo this year, sharing several before and after pics on her Instagram page and waxing lyrical about the benefits of the Keto Diet. After giving birth to her third child – daughter Batel – in 2017, the former adult actress struggled to get back to her pre-baby weight. But in 2018 she kissed goodbye to a whopping 80 pounds thanks to the low carb plan.

In December, actress Drew Barrymore, 43, revealed that she had jumped on the fitness train and lost 25 pounds in just three months! On Dec. 20 the former child star shared before and after pics on her Instagram page, telling her fans that losing weight took her “so much work” and involved, diet, exercise and “fighting like a lion.”

But Jenna and Drew were not the only celebs to get fit and take control of their health in 2018. Mariah Carey, 48, appeared to be shrinking before our very eyes after losing an estimated 50 pounds following an Entertainment Tonight report that she’d secretly had gastric sleeve surgery at the end of 2017. The Kar-Jenner clan had a few weight loss success stories this year too. Khloe Kardashian, 34, and her baby sister Kylie Jenner, 21, had daughters mere months apart (April and February respectively), but within weeks they had replaced their baby bumps with flat abs. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, 38, (who became a mom for the third time thanks to a surrogate) ditched 20 pounds and lost so much weight her siblings made an off-color joke about her being anorexic.

Female celebs weren’t the only famous people getting fit and healthy in 2018. Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, 39, told Men’s Health that he’d shed 30 pounds in a pre-wedding bid to get fit and rein in his poor lifestyle habits. Meanwhile, Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra, 26, boasted on Instagram in September that he’d swapped his love handles for a six-pack by losing 43 pounds in seven months after ditching processed foods, sugar and adopting a low carb eating plan. Check out the impressive before and after pics in our gallery above!