Cardi B Slays In Lacy Red Bodysuit For Australia Performance After Offset Gets Flirty On Instagram

Cardi B’s performance in Perth, Australia was lit on December 30! The rapper was red hot in a sultry, lace bodysuit, which matched her red hair! See her outfit and let us know if you think this is her hottest stage look yet!

Cardi B, 26, shut it down during her trip down under! The “Money” rapper performed at the Origin Fields Music & Culture Festival at Langley Park on Sunday, December 30 in Perth, Australia. And, while her performance was lit with sexy backup dancers and smoke machines, it was her outfit that made heads turn! See her full look, below!

The new mom wore a red long-sleeve, lace bodysuit, which showed off her toned legs in fishnet tights. Her bodysuit featured a subtle tie on its front that was attached to a small, lace cape that fell down the sides of her legs. The one-piece featured a nude base and floral designs that were strategically placed over certain areas. She kept the red theme with matching eye makeup and a long, curly red wig!

Cardi celebrated New Year’s Eve a little early in Australia because of the time zone, she said in a video on IG. After she hit the stage for a packed crowd, Cardi let loose with friends at the club, following a lavish seafood dinner. This time, she donned a blue and purple ombre wig. Then, it’s onto the next show for the Grammy-nominated rapper, who will jet to the other side of Australia for her sold out New Year’s Day Festival performance in Sydney. After that, Cardi will then travel to New Zealand on January 2, where she is headlining the 20,000+ sold-out North and South Bay Dreams festival.

PHOTOS: @iamcardib performs live on stage at the 2018 Origin Fields Festival in Perth Australia. pic.twitter.com/ZckVmjp8qy — Cardi B Crew © (@CardiBCrew) December 31, 2018

Cardi was supposed to spend NYE’s with her estranged husband, Offset, 27. He was also scheduled to perform with Migos at the same Australia gig as Cardi. However, the group pulled out at the last minute. Instead, Migos will perform at Miami’s Ultraclub E11EVEN on December 31.

Although Cardi and Offset are still not back together, we heard that she’s still a little upset she won’t be spending NYE’s with him. Nonetheless, she’s still standing her ground and not rushing back into things with him. “She’s still a long way from forgiving him for everything, so in a way she’s glad she’s far away and he’s forced to pay some consequences and be left missing her on New Year’s Eve,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. As you may know, Offset was accused of cheating on Cardi, again.

Offset and Cardi recently reunited for the first time since she announced their split on December 5, in Puerto Rico just before Christmas. They were photographed riding a jet-ski together, and they were reportedly acting like they weren’t broken up. But, when fans asked Cardi if she was back with Offset, she claimed on Instagram Live that she only reunited with him because she needed to get “f–ked.” The Migos rapper also posted an Instagram video of Cardi’s wrist stacked with diamond bracelets on December 28, writing, “Ima bust her wrist down cuz she cute.”

Despite the drama in her personal life, Cardi has a lot to celebrate. She was nominated for five Grammys (2019) — Rap Performance (“Be Careful”), Record (“I Like It”), Pop Duo/Performance (“Girls Like You”), and two of the biggest awards of the annual show, Album (“Invasion of Privacy”) and Rap Album (“Invasion of Privacy”). The 2019 Grammy Awards will be broadcasted live February 10 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.