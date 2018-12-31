Blake Shelton Surprises Fan Playing His Slot Game In Vegas & Gwen Recorded The Whole Thing

Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram to share a hilarious video she recorded of beau Blake Shelton totally shocking a fan by walking up to her while she was playing his slot machine game in Las Vegas.

Blake Shelton, 42, totally made a fan’s New Year’s Eve when he surprised her with an unexpected meet and greet as she played his slot machine game in Las Vegas! The country singer’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 49, who has been in Sin City for her Just A Girl show residency at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, recorded the hilarious moment and posted it to her Instagram.

“When @blakeshelton surprises u when your gambling at @phvegas on his Own slot machine !!!! 🤣👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻gx,” Gwen captioned the funny clip. In the video, Blake can be seen walking up to the unsuspecting fan who is intensely focused on playing his game. As he approaches her and stops, she looks up and exclaims, “Oh My God!” and gets up to shake his hand. Gwen can be heard laughing in the background as she records and all in all, it seemed to turn out to be a fantastic encounter!

Blake’s slot machine game has been pretty popular not only with fans in Vegas, but also with Gwen! The blonde singer also visited the machine and played on it for the first time on Dec. 30 in front of fans and she couldn’t help but adorably gush over her boyfriend. “Woah. Blakey, look what you did,” Gwen said in awe to the camera when she saw the machine for the first time. She also took the time to speak to the crowd that formed around her as she played.

Gwen’s support for Blake has been equally matched with his support for her in Vegas. He just arrived in the popular city to be there for her as she brings in the new year by doing what she does best: performing!

We love seeing Gwen and Blake supporting each other during their time in Vegas and it’s great to also see them taking some time out for their fans. With their passion for music and their amazing love story, we’d say these two have had a pretty great year and we can’t wait to see how things go for the new one!