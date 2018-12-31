Blake Shelton Raves Over Gwen Stefani After Finally Joining Her In Vegas: ‘She’s A Vision Of Strength’

Blake Shelton is Gwen Stefani’s biggest fan! The country singer tweeted his review of his girlfriend’s Las Vegas residency, ‘Just A Girl’ and he says it’s a must-see show! See his sweet message and her cute reply!

It’s probably not the first time you’ve heard this, but — Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are relationship GOALS! After Blake’s latest tweet, where he raved over his girlfriend’s stage skills, it had to be said. The longtime Voice judge gushed over his girlfriend’s Just A Girl show after he traveled to Las Vegas to see the production in person. Although, he has seen it many times before. “She is a vision of strength. And an owner of redemption. Y’all gotta see @gwenstefani live..”, Blake, 42, tweeted on December 31, alongside a photo of the Gwen posing on stage.

“Wow blakeee @blakeshelton # iloveuthemost gx,” the former No Doubt frontrunner, 49, replied. She added a blush-faced and heart emojis in her tweet. Gwen’s headlining Las Vegas residency — inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino — takes fans back in time with her old hits, as well as her some of her most recent songs. The three-time Grammy Award winner’s residency, which kicked off in June, will have its last show of 2018 on December 31. Just A Girl will pick back up on February 27, with Gwen performing sporadic dates throughout the year.

The cute exchanged came after Gwen bragged over her boyfriend, when she spotted playing one of his slot machines inside a Vegas casino. “Oh my God, there it is,” Gwen said in a video posted to her Instagram Story on December 29. “Woah! That’s my boyfriend. Wow. Woah. Blakey, look what you did,” she added. Gwen then took a seat at the machine, respectively named after the country crooner. “Everyone’s watching me play the Blake slot machine,” she said while filming the crowd of people that quickly gathered around her. “It’s really awkward and funny.”

Gwen and Blake will ring in the New Year together after her show on December 31. They will have a low-key celebration following her show, and she’s very excited to have Blake in Sin City, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Many fans think an engagement is on the horizon since Blake’s in Vegas. However, it doesn’t seem like they’re in a rush.

Gwen addressed engagement rumors during an interview on December 17, where she said that they feel “zero pressure” to rush to the alter. “We had trauma back in the day going through all these hard times to get to a place where you find somebody that’s your best friend,” Gwen told Today’s Natalie Morales, 46, referring to her split from Gavin Rossdale, 53, and Blake’s divorce with Miranda Lambert, 35. “I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can . . . I never thought I would get this moment, so it’s just really special.”

Gwen and Blake started dating in late 2015, following their very public divorces. They first sparked romance rumors on set of The Voice when Gwen was a judge on the singing competition show.