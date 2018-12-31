‘Bad Times At The El Royale’ Designer Raves Over Dakota Johnson’s ‘Incredible Physicality’ & More

HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at how the costumes influenced Dakota Johnson and Chris Hemsworth’s characters in ‘Bad Times At The El Royale.’ Watch now!

Bad Times at the El Royale is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting January 1. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of the movie’s costume designer, Danny Glicker, talking about how Dakota Johnson and Chris Hemsworth’s wardrobes in the movie help tell the story. “Emily [played by Dakota] embodies the self-made woman of 1969,” Danny says in the behind-the-scenes video. “She has a lot of swagger, and she’s not afraid of being cold. She’s slightly fashion forward for that time.”

Dakota adds: “She was sort of brought up in an environment where you had to fight for your life. She’s really trying to protect and care for her younger sister but in the process anyone who gets in her way she’ll kill. So really she’s full of love but is coated in murder paint.”

Danny raves over how Dakota was able to exude “incredible physicality” in the clothes that she wears in the film. “She’s able to take all these ideas and transform them into this incredible physicality,” Danny notes. “She knows how to take a fringe jacket which is a really fun piece of clothing but it’s not going to be nearly as exciting unless you move in it the way Dakota does. That not only expresses her character but expresses why someone would be wearing a fringe coat to begin with. You wear it because you want to feel powerful and exciting and when she enters she is powerful and exciting. you want to know who that woman is the second you see the fringe coat.”

Even though he’s not wearing much in the movie, Chris’s wardrobe is essential in revealing who he is and what he’s all about. “It was important to create a look for Billy Lee that was sensual, where the clothes were dripping off of him and all the embroidery on his shirt that suggest the length to which people will go to pledge their devotion to him,” Danny says.