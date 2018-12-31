Ariana Grande Shares Picture Of Ex Mac Miller & Reflects On The Difficult Year 2018 Proved To Be

Ariana Grande took a moment to reminisce on 2018, which as we know was a very difficult year for her. Read her sweet message and see the picture she shared honoring her ex Mac Miller.

We all know Ariana Grande had a rough year, but she’s coming out of it the other side as hopeful as ever. The singer, 25, took to Instagram on Dec. 31 to say goodbye to 2018 with a heartfelt message for her fans. She wrote: “farewell 2018, you f**k. i hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. 🖤 be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. thank you for everything.”

But she didn’t stop there. If you’ll recall, her ex Mac Miller tragically died on Sept. 7 from an accidental drug overdose, and Ari’s been in mourning ever since. She paid tribute to him on New Year’s Eve with a photo on her Instagram story of his tattooed hands playing the piano, according to The Shade Room. She has since deleted the image.

She replaced her Instagram story with a note that said “here are some of my fav 2018 memories :)” followed by a completely black screen. The third slide then said, “hope you enjoyed !” Ouch! Thankfully, she shared another pic of her smiling with some of her friends and wrote, “jk. i have so much love, but i’m not posting one of those f**king long ass stories. i love you i love you and thank you for making life worth while. I’m v grateful.” Aw, Ari!!

This isn’t the first time that the “thank u, next” hitmaker opened up about how difficult this year was for her. She called 2018 the “worst” year of her life while accepting the Woman of the Year award at Billboard‘s 2018 Women in Music event on Dec. 5 in New York City.

“I find it interesting how this has been the best year of my career, and the worst of my life,” she confessed at the time. “I’m not saying that for sympathy, I’m just saying that because I feel like, a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now — like ‘Woman Of The Year,’ an artist that could be at her peak — and think, ‘She’s really got her s— together.'”

She continued: “As far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f**k I’m doing….I just wanted to say, if you’re someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter’s gonna bring, you’re not alone.” We’re wishing Ariana all the best in 2019!