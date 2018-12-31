Is Abbie Duggar Expecting 1st Baby 2 Mos. After Wedding? See Pic That Has Fans Convinced

Is the Duggar family expanding again? Abbie and John David Duggar may have just tied the knot, but fans are already asking if they’re expecting after this Christmas pic!

Abbie Duggar, 26, married John David Duggar, 28, on Nov. 3, but it’s never too soon for baby bump rumors to fly, right? After the couple posted a sweet Christmas pic on Dec. 28, fans started speculating in the comments — and not just because John and Abbie’s hugging pose was covering up her stomach! Instead, many zeroed in on the Bible verse that the newlyweds chose for their caption. “Hope you all had a very merry Christmas!” the Counting On stars wrote. “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.’ Isaiah 9:6.”

“Is there going to be a child born unto you?” one fan asked, while another added plain and simply, “Are y’all pregnant?” While many of John and Abbie’s followers were quick to clarify that the verse, which tells of Jesus’s birth, was very standard this time of year, others pointed out that Jinger Duggar, 25, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, hung the same words on their door last year before announcing that they were expecting. And now they have sweet five-month-old Felicity at home. So is Abbie next?

The new bride has yet to respond to the baby bump rumors. She and John David got married in November after a July engagement.

Things have been moving fast for them so far, so maybe they already are expecting — who knows? Many other Duggar family members have welcomed honeymoon babies!