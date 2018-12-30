Younes Bendjima Raves Over Kourtney Kardashian 4 Mos. After Split: ‘You’re An Amazing Woman’

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima took to Instagram to give her a special shout-out and express his gratitude for the amazing person she is with a stunning photo and sweet message.

It looks like there’s no bad blood for Younes Bendjima, 25, when it comes to his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39. The hunky model has recently been taking to Instagram to share various photos and messages about the special times he had in 2018 and some of the posts include video moments with Kourtney as well as a very sweet message about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out, I’m not the type of man that forget moments like that,” he captioned a gorgeous photo of a smiling Kourtney sitting outside in front of a mountain top and the sun. “You an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens.”

Younes’ loving words come after he and Kourtney split in the summer. The former couple were dating for almost two years before they called it quits and Younes seems to be taking the time to reflect and appreciate the relationship as well as other people and moments in his life. In one of his other posts, he revealed that he recently lost three people in his life and it’s helping him to see things in a different perspective. He also encouraged his followers to embrace being different and not be like everyone else.

While Younes is reflecting back on his year, Kourtney’s been taking the time to enjoy the end of 2018 with a family vacation in Aspen. The mom-of-three has been spending the last few days in the snowy location with the father of her kids, Scott Disick, his girlfriend Sofia Richie, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as brother-in-law Kanye West.

Kourtney has yet to respond to Younes’ heartfelt post but perhaps the joy and love of the holidays will set the mood for some mutual best wishes soon.