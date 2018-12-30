Wendy Williams’ Show Renewed For 2 More Seasons Through 2021 Despite Health Struggles

Although Wendy Williams has suffered some health issues recently, she’s feeling great and is celebrating the exciting news that her show has been renewed for two more seasons!

The Wendy Williams Show is here to stay for at least another two seasons! Wendy Williams‘ talk show has been renewed through 2021, despite the 54-year-old dealing with some health issues throughout 2018. Earlier this year, Wendy missed her first ever episode of the show following her diagnosis with Graves’ disease. She was off the air for three weeks back in February. Then, in December, she fractured her shoulder, and struggled through a show while combating the effects of pain medication.

However, these setbacks will not take a toll on what’s to come for the successful talk show host. “Wendy is doing well and is excited about the future of her show,” a source close to Wendy tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Despite sitting down occasionally, an issue she has already addressed, Wendy’s health is fine and she’s not going anywhere. After her initial Graves’ diagnosis, she followed doctors orders for a rigorous course of medicine which takes about a year and a half to level off and for the body to get used to. Wendy is doing great.”

Along with her health issues, Wendy is also currently dealing with rumors of infidelity regarding her husband, Kevin Hunter. However, as we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, our source says that Wendy is “laughing off” the reports. “Wendy’s marriage with Kevin is solid as ever,” the insider explains. “Wendy is happily married and has no plans to leave or divorce Kevin ever.”

The Wendy Williams Show is currently on its holiday hiatus, but will be back in the New Year with new episodes!