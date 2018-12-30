Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands On Rare Outing After Grabbing Lunch Together – See Pics

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn braved the cold in NYC after a lunch date together! See the sweet pic of their hand-holding here!

Well, here it is — possibly the last picture in 2018 of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn‘s PDA-ing before the new year begins. Not only were Taylor and Joe spotted leaving lunch in the West Village on Dec. 30, the two sweetly held each other’s hands. The couple was also joined by friends and bodyguards, as they strolled around Washington Square Park and SoHo. Check out their PDA below!

We reported earlier than in addition to her big New Year’s Eve performance, Taylor may have a pretty big life event to celebrate, if not on NYE, then soon. Apparently, Joe is planning on proposing to Taylor in the near future. “Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” a source tells Us Weekly. “But, he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special… Taylor’s going to be over the moon.”

Meanwhile, Joe has previously opened up about how he likes to keep his relationship with Taylor private. “I know what I feel about it,” Joe revealed in the Winter issue of Esquire. “I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Taylor and Joe. In the meantime, check out Taylor’s most recent photos in our gallery above.