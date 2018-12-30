Heidi Klum & More Celebs Sporting Sequin Shorts Perfect For Dancing The Night Away On NYE

Heidi Klum, Christie Brinkley and more celebrities are loving sequin shorts this season! Get some last minute NYE style inspo with these glittery looks!

It’s almost 2019, which means plenty of us will be donning our sparkliest outfit to ring in the new year. If you need some last minute style inspo before New Year’s Eve, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered. One of the easiest outfits you can throw together is a pair of shorts and a cute top – and it’s perfect for dancing the night away, looking cute, and maintaining maximum comfort levels all at the same time. But if you want to add an unexpected flair to your ensemble, opting for sequin shorts is the way to go!

Sequins seem to be working on everything this season – from jumpsuits to rompers – so it’s no surprise that celebrities are loving them on cut-offs too. Heidi Klum looked gorgeous earlier this year when she arrived at a taping of America’s Got Talent wearing a red sequin Rasario blazer with matching shorts on March 25. She kept things monochromatic by wearing red lipstick and strappy heels.

We love how bright Heidi’s look is, but if you want something a bit more muted, black is always a great option. Christie Brinkley showed off her incredible style skills at the 32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on Dec. 4. The 64-year-old model looked half her age in a pair of black sequin shorts which she paired with a silk top.

Brinkley’s look hit all the winter trend marks by incorporating a velvet jacket and over-the-knee boots. The outfit was finished off with a bow belt and a black handbag. Need even more inspiration for your New Year’s Eve ensemble? Then get clicking through the gallery above!