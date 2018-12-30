Scott Disick Loves Vacationing With Kourtney & Sofia Together: They’re ‘The Most Important’

Scott Disick has been loving bringing Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie together on their vacations! A source close to Scott told HL EXCLUSIVELY that it’s his ‘fantasy!’

Scott Disick not only united his ex Kourtney Kardashian and his current girlfriend Sofia Richie in Cabo San Lucas, the three of them also joined forces for the Kardashians’ Aspen vacation as well. A source close to Scott told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s loving having the two “most important women” in his life together. “Scott felt on top of the world having both his women there with him together,” our source told us. “Kourtney and Sofia are the two most important women in his life so for them to be getting on and with him at the same time is literally his dream come true. Just on a purely ego level it, meant everything to Scott, like, he’s the ultimate man, flanked by these two gorgeous women, both of whom still love and adore him — it’s like every dude’s fantasy!”

But his machismo aside, Scott really appreciates Sofia and Kourtney making an effort to be cordial around each other. “But on a more serious note, it meant so much to Scott on a real, deep emotional level,” our source went on to say. “Since losing both his parents, Scott truly sees Kourtney, and the rest of the Kardashians, as his family now, so for her to finally really embrace and accept Sofia genuinely made Scott’s heart fit to burst.

While Scott knows that his unique relationship with Kourtney and Sofia may be hard to understand for others, it makes sense for him. “Sure it’s a hugely unconventional relationship that many people can’t wrap their heads around, but it just works for them, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day,” our source added.