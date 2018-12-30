‘RHONJ’: Danielle Staub Gets Married — But Margaret Predicts A Divorce Before She Says ‘I Do’

Tensions between Margaret and Danielle reached a fever pitch during the Dec. 30 episode of ‘RHONJ’, when Danielle’s wedding demands drove Margaret crazy!

Yikes! Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno tried to sabotage Danielle Staub‘s wedding during the Dec. 30 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, when they told her then-fiance, Marty Caffrey, that he was “p***y whipped” and Danielle was just after his money. Gorga and Benigno drank a bit too much the day before the wedding, so they had no qualms about opening up and warning Marty about Danielle’s evil ways. They even asked him — point blank — if marrying her was something he really wanted to do. And it was — after he defended Danielle — he threw a drink on Benigno’s balls!

Then, of course, Marty told Danielle what had transpired so she confronted both Gorga and Benigno later that evening. She demanded to know whether Benigno truly believed she was marrying Marty for his money. Margaret came to her husband’s defense, and said they all had too much to drink and were just joking with each other. Then, Gorga said that as a result of the conversation, they all learned how much Marty truly loved Danielle. But Danielle still felt insulted and she even blamed Margaret, saying she likely fed her beliefs to her husband, who then confronted Marty with them. Yikes!

The next day, Danielle started screaming at Melissa, Teresa and Margaret after they showed up for hair and makeup with their hair completely wet. She was furious because she only wanted her hair team to work on her — not them — even though she told them they could get their hair and makeup done. Margaret became so annoyed by Danielle that they started screaming at each other. And then Margaret threatened to fly home before the wedding. But Danielle quickly apologized and the rest of the wedding went off without a hitch. Except for the fact that just seconds before Danielle and Marty said “I do,” Margaret told the camera she didn’t see their marriage lasting. So basically, she predicted Danielle’s divorce before it even happened.

On a side note: Jackie met up with Dolores back in New Jersey to try to understand why Teresa became so angry over their disagreement. While Jackie tried defending herself by saying that her dad, too, went away to prison for tax evasion, Dolores stood by Teresa’s side and told Jackie that she couldn’t even relate to the situation, considering Teresa is raising four daughters alone — without her husband — while also worrying about Joe Giudice getting deported.