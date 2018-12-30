Phaedra Parks & Kenya Moore: Would They Return To ‘RHOA’ If They’re Asked Amid Low Ratings?

Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore left ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ fans saddened when they left the series and now that ratings are slipping, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL whether there’s a possibility they will return.

Things just haven’t been the same on Real Housewives of Atlanta ever since two of its key cast members, Kenya Moore, 47, and Phaedra Parks, 45, left the show, and now that they’re extremely missed by fans of the popular series, the ratings are reportedly turning up a lot lower than what they were in the past. Could this convince the two stars to try and boost the numbers by returning to the show? It turns out, anything is possible!

“Kenya and Phaedra are loving knowing that they are missed on RHOA,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’re aware that ratings are down this season, and both ladies feel that a huge reason is because of them. They know they really help make the show.” As diehard fans of the Bravo reality series know, Phaedra left after a drama-filled season in which she was involved in a rumor about fellow co-stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker allegedly trying to drug Porsha Williams and take advantage of her, and Kenya left after a longstanding feud with co-star NeNe Leakes that even seemed to go on even after the birth of Kenya’s baby this year.

“Phaedra feels that Kandi had a hand in her firing and Kenya feels NeNe had a hand in hers as well, but neither Kandi nor Nene feel that is true,” the source continued. “Kenya felt that she had a great story line with the baby and her marriage and Phaedra felt the same with ex Apollo Nida away, so it’s only natural that they’re feeling a little good knowing that they’re missed. It’s always possible for a return and both ladies are open to the idea at some point.”