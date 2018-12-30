Olivia Culpo Stuns In Sexy White Bikini & Reveals The Diet Secret To Getting Her Amazing Abs

Olivia Culpo shared a stunning pic of herself in a white bikini & also some advice for getting back in shape after the holidays! See her latest Instagram pic here!

Olivia Culpo may have posted her sexiest photo of the holiday season. Taking to Instagram, she shared a mirror selfie that would steam up any mirror. Wearing her hair up in a bun, the former Miss Universe stunned in a white bikini with frills on the edges. And thanks to her smart phone positioning, Olivia gave her followers a look of what her flawless bikini looks like from the back as well. Check out her ab-bearing pic below!

In addition to her sexy mirror selfie, she also shared advice for getting back in shape after the holidays. “Anyone else ready for vacation?🙋‍♀️👙 also… a lot of you guys asked about my ab routine on my other post,” she wrote in the caption. “The quickest way for me to see results is not necessarily doing a ton of ab exercises. I see the best results from cutting out empty calories (wine/alcohol ☹️) and doing a ton of cardio!! For me, running is my secret to a flat toned stomach. I hope this is helpful! Sorry I’m telling you to ditch the vino ☹️ 🍷.” So, sorry everyone. If you want her abs, you have to part ways with wine.

We reported earlier how Olivia finally confirmed her breakup with Danny Amendola in the middle of November. When asked asked if she was talk with any of the country music bachelors at the 2018 CMA Awards, Danny told Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura, “No. For the record, no… I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Olivia. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.