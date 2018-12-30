Melania Trump ‘Not Afraid’ To Visit Troops In Iraq — She Felt ‘Honored To Be There’

Melania Trump ‘loved’ spending time with the troops over in Iraq. A source close to the first lady told HL EXCLUSIVELY all about her trip abroad.

Melania Trump may have caused a lot of controversy with her other trips abroad, be it for spending nights at comically expensive hotels or wearing a certain jacket with a certain message on it, she had “no hesitation” to accompany Donald Trump on his trip to visit the troops in Iraq. “As soon as Donald told her he would be visiting the troops in Iraq, Melania had no hesitation in announcing she would accompany him on the trip,” a source close to Melania told told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “At first Donald was hesitant, as he didn’t want Melania to be put in harm’s way, but after subsequent briefings he felt confident that the security would be airtight so he relented and agreed to Melania joining him.”

All in all, Melania had a good time during her visit. “Melania loved spending time with the troops,” our source went on to say. “She felt proud and honored to be there with them and was made to feel really welcome and appreciated. Melania doesn’t scare easily and she didn’t feel frightened at all while she was in Iraq, their security detail was amazing and the base they visited is very secure.”

And while Hillary Clinton visited Iraq several times (more times than Donald has) both as a senator and secretary of state after the war began, Donald was quick to point out to Melania that her trip marked the first time a first lady visited an active war zone in nearly a decade, “something he’s extremely proud of.” “Melania definitely feels a degree of one-upmanship too,” our source went on to say.