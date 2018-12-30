Kylie Jenner Dyes Her Hair Baby Blue — See Pic Of Her Gorgeous Makeover

Kylie Jenner dyed her hair baby blue & her new ‘do looks flawless! Check out her transformative makeover here!

New year, new ‘do! Kylie Jenner‘s hair has undergone some gorgeous transformations over the years, and as for her latest new look? Well, we’re absolutely here for it. Taking to Instagram, the reality star showed off her newly dyed locks. In addition, to her baby blue look, Kylie looked beyond comfy in a jacket and sweatpants. Take a full look at her hair transformation below!

Recently, fans were sent into a tizzy about the Kardashian Christmas card, and it was all about Kylie’s feet. After Khloe Kardashian shared the family’s annual photo together for the holidays, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Khloe’s feet seemed to have a made a surprise appearance on Kylie. Reddit user peachstones pointed out, “They’re 100% the same pair of feet – check out the line down the outside ankle on both of their right feet, and the way the big toe is slightly under the first toe. with the left feet, same thing – you can trace the line down the outer side of the foot and see all the same bumps. on that foot though, the pad just before the big toe has been shaved down on kylie’s to create the illusion of the foot being at a different angle – her foot should be facing forward, but the foot it was cloned from is cocked to the side.”

We reported earlier how Kylie offered an explanation as to why she ducked out of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s Christmas party early. Sharing a pic of her holding baby Stormi Webster, Kylie wrote in the caption, “This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn’t get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet.”

