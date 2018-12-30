Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Bikini In The Freezing Cold Snow & Admits She Copied Kendall Jenner

Freezing temperatures aren’t going to stop Kourtney Kardashian from rockin’ a bikini! See her wearing a tiny swimsuit in the SNOW here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, got some inspiration form her little sis, Kendall Jenner, 23, for her newest Instagram pic! The sisters are currently enjoying a family ski trip, and Kourtney copied Kendall by stripping down to a bikini to hang out in the snow. Kourt paired the metallic two-piece with a puffy jacket and massive snow boots, and didn’t hide the fact that she stole Kendall’s idea in taking the pic. “Copied Kendall,” she captioned the photo. Just hours earlier, Kendall shared a similar photo of herself in the snow while wearing a bikini!

In Kourtney’s round-up of photos, she goofs off while striking various poses in the winter wonderland, including one with her butt to the camera — and since her bikini bottom is a thong, it’s quite a cheeky view! Several other family members are on the trip with Kourt and Kendall, including Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Things were a bit tense between Kourtney and Sofia at first, but now that the 20-year-old has been with Scott for more than a year, they’ve managed to move past their issues. In fact, this is the second vacation the ladies have taken together in recent weeks!

Before Christmas, the unlikely trio hit up Mexico with Kourtney and Scott’s kids, putting rumors of a feud between them to a rest for good. Sofia was also in attendance at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party for the very first time in 2018. Scott is a lucky guy, that’s for sure!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are also along for the ski trip, along with Paris Hilton. The family hasn’t been using social media TOO much while on vacation, but we can likely expect some epic pics and snaps in the coming days!