Kendall vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sis Was The Instagram Queen Of 2018?

The Jenner sisters have gone through some big changes in 2018, but one thing stayed the same: They both still SLAY the Instagram game! Check out some of their best pics of the year here.

During the second half of 2017, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram presence was at an all-time-low as she remained out of the spotlight while pregnant with her first child. Ever since she gave birth in Feb. 2018, though, she’s been back on the ‘Gram and better than ever! Now, of course, Kylie’s feed is full of photos of her little girl, Stormi Webster, but that hasn’t stopped her from posting sexy pics and selfies, as well. Kylie bounced back from pregnancy pretty quickly, and was posting ab-baring shots within weeks! Plus, she was not shy about showing off her pregnancy boobs in gorgeous pics, either.

The hot mama’s feed was full of solo shots and pics of herself with her family members and friends throughout the year. From her gorgeous black dress at the Met Gala in May, to her various 21st birthday celebration outfits, and of course, her epic Halloween costumes, Kylie gave us a lot to look back at in 2018! Of course, her sister, Kendall Jenner, kept things just as sexy on Instagram, as well.

Between bikini pics, sultry selfies and more, Kendall totally ruled social media this year. While the 23-year-old isn’t super open about her personal life on Instagram like Kylie is, she filled up our timelines with gorgeous modeling shots, red carpet photos and sexy pics from her downtime all over the world.

Click through the gallery above to check out Kendall and Kylie’s best Instagram photos of the year and decide for yourself who is the Queen of the app this year!