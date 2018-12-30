The fun in the sun continues for Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx! Check out new pics of them jet skiing on their Miami vacation here!

Jamie Foxx, 51, and Katie Holmes, 40, are currently enjoying a couples’ vacation in Miami, Florida, and they continued the fun with some jet skiing on Dec. 29. Photographers captured the pair hitting the waves on separate jet skis, with Katie leading the way and Jamie following behind. Both stars wore sunglasses for the outing, and of course, kept safe with life jackets. SEE THE NEW PHOTOS OF KATIE AND JAMIE JET SKIING RIGHT HERE.

The jet skiing excursion follows a romantic night spent on a yacht, during which Katie and Jamie indulged in some major PDA. The paparazzi even caught them totally making out! These two have been extremely low key about their romance for YEARS, so seeing them show any sort of affection in public is certainly rare. Katie and Jamie actually have never openly talked about their relationship — in fact, he even stormed out of an interview once time when asked about it — but they’ve been seen out together more and more, especially in recent months.

The pair first went public with the romance after several years of dating in Sept. 2017, when they were photographed looking very much like a couple on the beach in Malibu. Since then, we’ve seen them out and about together on many different occasions, although they still mostly keep things under-the-radar.

It’s unclear how long Katie and Jamie plan on staying in Miami, but it certainly would be a perfect way for them to ring in the New Year on Dec. 31. We’ll be on the lookout for more pics from this romantic vacation!