BTS’ Jimin Surprises Fans With His First Solo Song To End 2018 — Listen To ‘Promise’

Surprise! Jimin, from BTS, kicked off New Year’s Eve (Korean time) by releasing his very first solo song. Listen to the sure-to-be hit, ‘Promise,’ here!

BTS fans, you’re in for a treat — Jimin just released his very first solo song! The boy band member took to the group’s official Twitter account to reveal that he ventured out on his own for a new track called “Promise,” which he wrote and helped compose himself. He got some help from Slow Rabbit in producing the song, while his fellow BTS band member, RM, helped write the lyrics. You can listen to the full song below!

“Everyone, you’ve been waiting a long time for this, right?” Jimin tweeted from BTS’ account. “I’m finally releasing my self-composed track. It’s a song for me, but it’s also a song for you all. Though I may be a bit lack because it’s my first, please listen to it. Thank you all ARMYs who waited.” Even though it appears Jimin was a bit nervous about the reaction to the song, his fans fell in love with the track from the very first listen, and couldn’t stop praising him for a job well done on Twitter.

“Can we get a full album of Jimin singing acoustic songs?” someone begged. Another added, “It’s absolutely a beautifully written, thought out song. Thank you, Jimin.”

The lyrics of the song are actually quite haunting. “I sit alone, slumped down,” Jimin sings. “And I break myself with these thoughts. Since when did you start hurting me? You yourself don’t even know.” Whoa! Make sure to give the full thing a listen — there’s no better way to kick off the New Year!