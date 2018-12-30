Jennifer Lopez’s 16 Hottest Looks Of 2018: Sexy VMAs Gown, Ab-Baring Bikinis & More

Jennifer Lopez is a fashion goddess! The actress and singer totally slayed 2018 with her incredible style moments. Whether it was red carpet gowns or bikinis, JLo killed the fashion game!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, is a fashion icon no matter what she wears. Over the course of 2018, JLo has had some seriously memorable style moments. One of her best and hottest looks of the year was her red carpet gown at the 2018 VMAs. She sizzled in a silver one-shouldered dress that featured a thigh-high slit. JLo also wowed in a sparkling gold bodysuit for her performance during the show.

At the 2018 Met Gala, Jennifer stunned in a Balmain gown that was covered in multi-colored gems. She took fierce to a whole new level with this look. The dress included a feathered train and a sexy thigh-high slit. The actress rocked another fierce look at the Time 100 Gala. She wore a plunging gold dress, and once again showed off her toned legs with a thigh-high slit! She was the very definition of a bombshell!

As much as JLo loves gorgeous gowns, she loves a great mini dress, too! She dazzled in a sexy sequined mini dress at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards. At the World of Dance premiere event, she stepped out in a pretty ruffled mini dress.

But Jennifer didn’t just look amazing in these red carpet looks. The actress/singer extraordinaire slayed in some hot gym attire. JLo works hard in the gym, and she makes sure she looks good doing it. She flaunted her incredible abs in crop tops and workout pants in a number of sexy Instagram photos. She also looked dynamite in a super hot bikinis and swimsuits in 2018. We can’t wait to see what sexy looks JLo will rock in 2019! Take a look at more of Jennifer’s hottest looks of 2018 in our gallery above!