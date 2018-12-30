Gwen Stefani Hilariously Calls Herself Out For Forgetting Her Own Lyrics: ‘Come On You Gotta Help Me’

Gwen Stefani made a pretty epic joke after accidentally forgetting the lyrics to one of her songs! Watch the viral moment go down here!

Gwen Stefani powered through a cold to perform at her “Just a Girl” Las Vegas residency like an absolute champ. And when she accidentally forgot some of the lyrics to one of her songs during her Dec. 30 performance, she hilariously called herself out for it in the most legendary way possible. “Come on, you gotta help when I forget the f***ing words. Come on,” she told the crowd. Later on, Gwen made them stop the music and said to her fans, “The professional thing would be to pretend that I didn’t f*** the words up. Because I’m not professional, I’m just saying.” After asking the crowd if they wanted her to restart the song, she told one side of the audience, “I’m coming over here to just tell you I took a steroid tonight so that I could sing for you.” Watch the hilarious moment go down below!

Meanwhile, Gwen has been enjoying her downtime in Vegas — she even played a slot machine with Blake’s face on it. “Oh my God, there it is,” Gwen said in an Instagram video as she approached the slot machine. ”Woah! That’s my boyfriend. Wow. Woah. Blakey, look what you did. Everyone’s watching me play the Blake slot machine. It’s really awkward and funny.”

We reported earlier how Gwen and Blake are going to celebrate their New Year’s Eve in Sin City together. “Gwen can’t wait to perform in Las Vegas this New Year’s Eve with Blake nearby,” a source close to the musical power couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She finds it so empowering to hit the stage as a solo artist as he watches her do her thing.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Gwen. In the meantime, check out her and Blake’s cutest pics together in our gallery above.