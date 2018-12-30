Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Rock-Hard Abs In Teeny Crop Top While Vacationing With Husband

Emily Ratajkowski looked flawless when she flaunted her toned body while dancing and posing in a dark yellow crop top during a fun-filled vacation with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, seemed to have a great time while on vacation with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, and she looked fantastic while doing it! The brunette model took to Instagram on Dec. 29 to show off some pics and video of her flaunting her toned abs in a dark yellow crop top and fitted blue jeans during the getaway and it was definitely eye-catching! In one pic, she’s simply posing flawlessly in her outfit of choice and in the video clip, the gorgeous star can be seen happily dancing with and kissing her hubby as a crowd cheers and sings in the background.

Emily and Sebastian are celebrating their first holiday season as a married couple so it’s not too surprising that they would go all out to celebrate. The lovebirds tied the knot after dating for a few weeks back on Feb. 23 in a surprise New York ceremony and have seemed inseparable ever since. A source previously told us that Sebastian loves to do things for Emily to show her how much he appreciates her even when they’re not in the same place. “When she’s traveling, he always tries to be her wake-up call in the morning, so he can always be the first person she talks to in the morning,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “One time he even called the hotel and ordered her breakfast to her room and called as it was arriving, he really goes the extra mile to spoil her and make her feel loved.”

It’s a great thing that Emily has such a caring husband since her modeling career often keeps her busy with traveling. Earlier this month, she stunned the crowd at the Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show in New York City when she walked the runway in a sexy black leather mini dress. The designer also has a successful swimsuit line that she likes to show off whenever she gets the chance.

Whether it’s work or play, Emily always manages to look amazing! We love seeing her different flattering fashion choices and they inspire many of her fans.