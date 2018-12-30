Chanel West Coast Flaunts Cleavage & Curves In Skintight Red Dress – See Pics

Another day, another sizzling Chanel West Coast pic! This time, the gorgeous singer put her curves on display in a skintight red dress, and showed it off from every angle!

Chanel West Coast, 30, is not shy when it comes to posting sexy photos on social media, and she was at it again with two new pics on Dec. 29! This time, the 30-year-old rocked a tight, red dress, which featured a low cut back and hugged all of her curves to perfection. Chanel posed for a mirror selfie in the ensemble, putting her booty on full display for fans to check out the back of the dress.

Then, in a second shot, she posed for a glam selfie, which showed off the lacy, bustier style front of the outfit. The dress allowed Chanel to reveal some cleavage, and she looked absolutely stunning! To complete her look, Chanel wore giant hoop earrings and layered necklaces, with her hair styled in loose waves. She also kept her makeup to a minimum, save for some dark eyeliner and nude lip gloss. Oh, and of course her sky-high nude heels made the outfit extra sexy, and accentuated her legs to perfection!

Chanel is often posting sexy photos on her social media page, and fans love her for it! “What a baaaabe,” someone commented on her newest pic, while another fan wrote, “Omg the hottest woman on earth!”

Whether she’s in a dress, a bikini or some form of sexy lingerie, Chanel always slays when it comes to a sexy outfit. Just earlier this week, she wore a super hot, blue bodysuit, which allowed her to show off major leg. Days before that, she got in the holiday spirit with a skintight, velvet green dress, which put her amazing figure on display. Gorgeous!