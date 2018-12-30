Cardi B’s Friends Convinced She Still Loves Offset: He Has To ‘Work For It’ To Get Her Back For Good

Cardi B may currently be separated from Offset after claiming things just didn’t work between them as a married couple but her friends seem to think that her feelings for the rapper will eventually lead her back to him.

Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 27, seem to be over as a couple despite his recent attempts to win her back, but Cardi’s friends think the romance still has a chance in the future because of her deep feelings for the rapper and the fact that they share five-month-old daughter Kulture. She still, however, seems to want to make sure he proves to her how much he appreciates her before she lets her guard down. Although the two recently reunited right before Christmas, Cardi later admitted she only did it for the sex and if they want to seriously get back together as couple, things will have to improve.

“Cardi still hasn’t completely decided if she is willing to take Offset back for good, but she can’t help but feel like a queen with how he’s treating her now,” one source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Cardi was crushed by Offset and as horrible as the situation was, a part of her feels like he needed this break to really appreciate her and never take her for granted ever again. Cardi had to leave Offset not only for herself, but to also show Kulture one day that she was strong enough as a woman to walk away when she felt she was being disrespected. Cardi sees how hard Offset is trying and it’s definitely helping bring her walls down with him.”

It also turns out that Offset’s attempts at winning Cardi back, including the time he went up on stage during one of her shows with flowers and a speech, have actually been giving the new mom a boost and according to a second source, Cardi is already slowly beginning to let Offset in. She’s still taking her time and being careful though and is also setting boundaries. “Cardi hasn’t completely forgiven and forgotten, but she was missing Offset like crazy so she’s giving him another chance,” the second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Cardi’s made it clear to Offset though that if he makes one more wrong move, if he messes up again, then he’s history, for good this time—this is his last warning. Cardi’s also told Offset that she’s not totally back with him right now and if he wants that he better work for it, and that’s what he’s doing. Offset has vowed he will never take Cardi for granted again, and he won’t even look at another woman, all he wants is her and Kulture. For now Cardi is enjoying being wooed again and Offset is going all out to prove to her that she’s his queen, his everything.”