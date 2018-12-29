Bre Payton: 5 Things To Know About Fox News Commentator Who Unexpectedly Died At 26

So heartbreaking. Bre Payton, a Fox News commentator and writer for ‘The Federalist’, died on Friday, Dec. 28, after growing suddenly ill. Learn more about her and her tragic death, here.

Bre Payton‘s friends and family were left shell-shocked when they learned she had suddenly died on Friday, Dec. 28, at age 26. The Fox News commentator and writer for The Federalist was allegedly found unconscious before she remained in a brief coma until her death. Not a lot is known about her unexpected death yet, but she was reportedly battling the flu and “possibly meningitis,” according to a profile on CaringBridge.org, USA Today claims. And since the news emerged, political figures like Meghan McCain expressed their sympathy on Twitter. “Ben and I are absolutely gutted and horrified by this news. Our prayers for @Bre_payton and her family. We are less vibrant without her— in every possible way. A wonderful, fearless, vibrant, intelligent young woman. Sending prayers to all of her family and friends during this darkness,” Meghan tweeted. Want to know more about Bre? See a list of facts about her, below.

1. Bre Payton graduated from Patrick Henry College in 2015 with a degree in journalism, according to The Federalist.

2. Bre Payton joined The Federalist after graduating from college and later became a political commentator on Fox News Channel, Fox Business Channel and OANN.

3. Bre Payton comes from a large family. She is survived by her parents, George and Cindy Payton,as well as her siblings James, Jack, Christina and Cheekie.

4. Bre Payton was “funny and talented,” according to Fox News host Shannon Bream, who also spoke out on Bre’s death, following her unexpected passing.

5. Morgan Murtaugh is the name of Bre’s friend who found her unconscious, according to Newsweek. “Thank you everyone for your prayers. It is with a heavy heart that I type this. Unfortunately Bre has passed. Please send prayers to her family. Rest in paradise you beautiful soul,” she wrote.