True Thompson & Chicago West Are The Cutest Cousins Bundled Up In Beanies & Sweaters

How is it possible for two babies to be THIS cute?! Check out the adorable ‘gram Khloé Kardashian posted of True Thompson and Chicago West!

OK, this is just unfair – these babies are too darn precious! Khloé Kardashian, 34, posted a picture on Dec. 29 of her eight-month-old daughter True Thompson with cousin Chicago West. The 11-month-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, sat on a couch presumably meant for one alongside little baby True for an adorable photo-op.

The cousins sported seasonal winter apparel, with True decked out in an all-white ensemble of a peasant blouse, leggings, and a knit beanie. She rocked caramel-colored boots as well, with her tiny earrings peeking out underneath her hat. Chicago, on the other hand, wore a baby blue outfit consisting of a sweater and leggings, with her own black boots. Well boot, I guess – one boot was missing! Chicago sported her own blue knit beanie.

Khloé shared two pictures from the cousins hanging out – she probably couldn’t get enough of these two! It’s OK, cause honestly, neither can we. The first-time mom captioned the picture, “I can’t wait to hear their voices and their little conversations! I wonder what they are thinking! [Chicago], just like her mommy, with the big stare up and down!”

How adorable that the Good American co-founder can already see Kim’s traits reflected in her youngest daughter! We wonder what traits True has that are similar to Khloé!

No matter what you think about the Kardashian clan, one thing they do know is how to value family first. These baby cousins have been hanging out so often lately, and we’re thrilled we get to see a little peek at the newest additions to the family grow up! We hope that Kylie Jenner’s 10-month-old daughter Stormi Wester will be included in the next cousin get-together! Can’t wait for more pics from these youngsters!