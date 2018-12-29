Sophie Turner Licks Fiancé Joe Jonas’ Face On Switzerland Ski Trip With Nick & Priyanka Chopra

Sophie Turner playfully posed with fiance Joe Jonas in some eye-catching photos from their ski trip in Switzerland on Dec. 29 and one of them showed the blonde beauty licking his cheek!

Engaged couple Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 22, were as cute as could be when they recently posed for some silly photos during their ski trip in Switzerland! Joe took to Twitter on Dec. 29 to share two photos of him and his lady love looking adorable and posing together and in one funny pic, Sophie’s licking the top of Joe’s cheek. “Giving our best 80’s Ski Vibes,” Joe captioned the pics.

There’s no better place to be during the holidays than a snowy winter wonderland and Joe and Sophie seem to be enjoying it! The soon-to-be-married duo are in the beautiful wintry location with Joe’s brother Nick Jonas, 26, and his new wife Priyanka Chopra, 36. Like Joe, Nick took to social media to share some pics from the trip, including some that showed him, Priyanka and Joe looking excited about the gorgeous scenery of mountains on the flight to Switzerland.

Before their amazing trip, Sophie, Joe, Nick and Priyanka celebrated Christmas with Sophie’s family and it turned out to be quite the affair. The Game of Thrones star showed off a pic of the holiday dinner that included the Jonas/Turner families on social media and in the eye-catching photo, all the attendees are holding up their glasses and appear to be making a toast. Joe and Nick’s older brother Kevin Jonas, 31, and his family were notably missing from the pic but from the looks of everyone’s smiling faces, the holiday seemed to go pretty well!

Joe and Sophie haven’t publicly announced an official date for their wedding yet but according to some reports, they plan on getting hitched in the summer of 2019. We can’t wait to see when they walk down the aisle together!