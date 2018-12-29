Sofia Richie Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week – See Mexico Vacay Pics & More

From laying out in Mexico to the KarJenner Christmas party, Sofia Richie has had an amazing week on Insta! See her best pics from the past seven days!

Sofia Richie, 20, has had quite a week! The model started Sunday off by taking a trip to Mexico with boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, and his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 39. From there, she headed back to California to attend 38-year-old Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party and celebrate the holidays! She shared this epic journey with all of us on social media, which is why we’re naming her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Sofia started off her vacation by posting a sexy poolside photo in Cabo, and simply captioned her ‘gram, “Made it to Cabo 🌞.” Her sun-kissed skin popped against her orange string bikini and retro, ’80s black sunglasses. The star played it cool while vacationing with Scott and Kourt. While some may be stressed at the likely-awkward situation, Sofia paid no mind and seemed to enjoy her time in Mexico.

Her Cabo getaway was short-lived – Sofia returned back to Los Angeles to make it to the iconic annual KarJenner holiday party. She shared her glam look with her 4.1 million Instagram followers, wearing a strapless black gown with a high leg-slit. Sofia pulled her hair back in a tight bun updo, but let down some side bangs. She completed her outfit with a diamond necklace, ring, bracelet, and earrings. In her photo, you can see her strappy black sandals as well.

Sofia partied the night away on Christmas Eve with other guests. Sofia shared a video to her Instagram story of her sitting with Paris Hilton, 37, who uttered her infamous catchphrase “that’s hot” while the camera panned over to a space heater. We’re sure Sofia enjoyed spending the holidays with her boyfriend and his family.

Sofia also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her in a bathroom. Due to the hair look, we think this ‘gram was taken while she was getting ready for the KarJenner party! We love the gold hardware she used in her hair to secure the bun. Too chic!

And since the holiday party was hosted by the Kardashians, it made complete sense that there was a luxury photo booth to get everyone’s best shots. Sofia took advantage of it, and shared her own super-glam photos from the night. She shared a “happy holidays” caption with her ‘gram. We had major FOMO from Sofia’s vacation this week, so check out the gallery above to see even more of her sexiest swimsuit looks!