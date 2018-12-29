Olivia Munn, Khloe Kardashian & More Stars Stunning In Silver & Gold Crop Tops For Sexy NYE Looks

Match the glittery ball that drops at midnight this New Year’s Eve! Check out our fave silver and gold crop tops!

If you’re freaking out heading into Dec. 31, with no idea what you’ll wear – it’s OK, calm down! We’ve got you covered! Try adapting this winter’s trend: silver and gold crop tops. Stars like Olivia Munn, 38, and Khloé Kardashian, 34, have taken the trend and run with it. They’ve adapted the look to fit their own personal style, which you can do as well as we head into 2019!

For an alternative take on the metallic look, Olivia bared more skin than in your typical crop top. The actress chose a green-gold bandeau bra with a matching jacket she wore over her shoulders. The look was designed by Michael Kors, which was fitting as she was attending the designer’s collaborative dinner with Kate Hudson, 39, in Los Angeles on Nov. 7. Olivia balanced out the revealing upper part of her body with black high-rise flared pants. If you want to try something similar for your New Year’s Eve look, this outfit will make you feel comfortable on the bottom, and a bit more daring on top!

Khloé showed off her long-sleeved embellished silver crop top that matched 8-month-old daughter True Thompson at their family Christmas Eve party. Khloé paired her top with a white high-low tutu and metallic silver heels. True even had an additional matching piece to cover her head – truly, she’s the cutest.

While this mother-daughter duo rocked the silver crop top look for Christmas, these pieces could have easily been perfect for New Year’s Eve, too! If you want an eye-catching look, definitely rock a similar all-white look, with a silver crop on your torso and a fun tutu to wrap it all together! This outfit is playful and fun, which is totally appropriate for a fun New Year’s party with friends.

Don’t forget to check out the gallery above for even more silver and gold crop top inspiration for New Year’s Eve!