Serena Williams’ 15-Month-Old Daughter Claps For Both Mom & Aunt Venus At Tennis Match — So Cute

Serena Williams’ baby girl, Alexis Olympia, chose to remain politely non-partisan during a tennis match between her mom and Aunt Venus! Watch the adorable video that Olympia’s dad shared, here.

She may be Serena Williams’ daughter, but Alexis Olympia didn’t show any bias in the sidelines as her mom, 37, and Aunt Venus, 38, faced off at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 27! Serena’s husband and father to her child, Alexis Ohanian, revealed that their 15-month-old daughter was “such a good sport” because “she clapped for every point — whether it was mama @serenawilliams or auntie @venuswilliams.” And the Reddit co-founder posted the most adorable video of him with Olympia, stylishly dressed in Burberry, as proof — witness the cuteness below!

Serena and her tennis opponent were just as impressed with the baby’s good manners. “That’s a classy baby you know, she applauds both mommy and my opponent who happened to be her auntie. That was the highlight, seeing her clap, it was so cute,” Serena said in a press conference afterwards that Sport360 recapped. Venus, who ended up winning the exhibition match, agreed with her sister. “She was so cute in the stands, such a little person, she was so good. It was so cute, I tried not to get distracted, it was really hard,” she said, the sports outlet reported.

But Venus jokingly ignited sibling rivalry off the court! “I’m @olympiaohanian’s favorite player :),” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Dec. 28, over a repost of the dad’s video. He and Serena welcomed Olympia into the world on Sept. 1, 2017, and had their wedding two months afterwards.

Serena has revealed that she’d actually prefer if her daughter remain in the sidelines than join the professionals on the tennis court one day! “I would hate her to have to deal with comparisons or expectations,” the tennis legend told Vogue for the February issue’s cover story. “It’s so much work, and I’ve given up so much. I don’t regret it, but it’s like Sliding Doors: Go through a different door and lead a different life. I’d like her to have a normal life. I didn’t have that.”