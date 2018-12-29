Selena Gomez Rocks Skintight Red Leggings & Crop Top After Hot Pilates Class – See Pic

Selena Gomez slayed in some tight red leggings & a matching crop top after a sweaty hot pilates session! See her all decked out in her workout gear here!

Selena Gomez even makes working out look chic! The singer went to her favorite hot pilates class again on Dec. 29. Emerging from her class in trendy red spandex leggings, Selena matched those with her red crop top. It looked like she packed in a great workout because she, and others who came out of the class, understandably looked sweaty! Check out the pic of Selena’s gorgeous pilates outfit below!

We reported earlier how not only is Selena engaging in self care with her hot pilates classes, they’re familiar to her as well. “Selena’s in a way better place with her health than she was a few months ago but self care is still her priority,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It has to be. Being in L.A. has been overwhelming for Selena at times in the past but, for now at least, she’s happy spending time there and getting back into some of her old routines like hiking in the hills and hitting up her favorite pilates studio.”

Speaking of being back in L.A., Selena won’t be attending any huge New Year’s Eve parties this year. “Selena wants 2018 to be her past and she wants to dive into 2019 with as much happiness as she can and be in a good place,” another source close to Selena told us. “She wants to just have the healthiest, fun year possible, and if that means she needs to have a New Year’s Eve that sounds boring to most people, then so be it. She just wants to watch the ball drop with friends and family, and would be equally happy just watching TV by herself, too.”

