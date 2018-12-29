Sarah Hyland Slays In Sexy Leopard Print Crop Top & Matching Pants — See Pic

Sarah Hyland stunned in a leopard print outfit! Check out the latest photo of her cleavage-bearing ensemble she shared with her followers here!

Sarah Hyland always slays with her outfits, and this one is no exception! Taking to her Instagram story, Sarah she posed in a sexy leopard print crop top and matching pants. Showcasing her curly hair, Sarah’s cleavage-bearing outfit is some serious fashion goals. On top of that, Sarah shared the hilarious caption, “(cat emoji) gotchya (tongue emoji).” Check out her stunning leopard outfit below!

We reported earlier how Sarah opened up about how she and Wells met right before her kidney transplant surgery. “We met each other for the first time three days before my [kidney] transplant,” Sarah told Self. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital.”

Sarah also revealed that she contemplated suicide during her health issues of the past year. “At that time, I was very depressed,” she admitted about her struggles with her failed kidney transplant. “For a long time, I was contemplating suicide. I had gone through 26 years of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after having to be cared for. I’ve always had health issues, and it’s a really helpless feeling. Things like this can be really hard on a person.”

