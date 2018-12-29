Rihanna Reveals Cleavage In Plunging Jumpsuit & Trolls Fans After Promising 2019 Album

Rihanna proved that she can clap back in a fun way! See how the Barbados superstar reacted to all the questions about her new album!

Rihanna, 30, responded to the question on everyone’s mind: When is her new album coming out? Ri Ri had already confirmed on Instagram that she will release new music in 2019, but the big question now, is when. Due to a lot of wondering from her Navy fanbase, Rihanna decided to troll fans on Dec. 28 looking for answers on her Instagram Stories. Surrounded by family, Ri Ri raised her glass to celebrate the incoming year. “2018 was awesome, 2019, here we come,” she said. Rihanna probably anticipated more questions about her album, so she decided to have some fun with answering.

“Where the album?” She captioned on her story. “Me: Sorry my connection [is] poor.” Rihanna clearly wasn’t bothered for too long, or at all, because she then continued to spend time with her family by cooking a delicious-looking meal.

Rihanna posted her string of stories clad in a fantastic zipper, long-sleeved jumpsuit. The outfit revealed her chest with a deep V, and cinched her waist. Rihanna looked casually chic as she cooked and hung out with her fam.

The Barbados songstress’ last album, Anti, was released in 2016, only two years ago. Don’t forget, everyone, that Rihanna has certainly taken time to record albums in the past: There was a four-year gap between her 2012 album Unapologetic and the afore-mentioned Anti. Of course, this break was definitely understood – her first seven albums were practically released every year, back-to-back. Everyone deserves some time off, especially with a schedule like Rihanna’s – touring and recording music must take some serious wind out of you! Plus, the singer has recently been involved in other business ventures like Fenty x Puma, Savage x Fenty, and Fenty Beauty.

Finished product. Chef Robyn Fenty! 😍 pic.twitter.com/MpBxCp0cuh — Fenty Stats (@FentyxStats) December 29, 2018

Well, guess we’ll have to wait and see for more answers. We’re sure she’ll let us know when there’s new music to listen to – she for sure has kept fans in the loop regarding all of her projects. For now, you can listen to her older music or support her other newer endeavors – who’s getting that new Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb?!