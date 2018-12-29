Lady Gaga Breaks Down In Tears Performing ‘Shallow’ At 1st Las Vegas Residency Show

Lady Gaga’s highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency ‘Enigma’ kicked off on Dec. 28 with a live performance of ‘Shallow’ that left the singer in tears! Watch the video, here.

Lady Gaga‘s emotions got the best of her on Dec. 28, when she performed “Shallow” live for the very first time during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency Enigma at Park Theater. Gaga’s show included numerous costume changes, many references to her memorable music videos, and 21 songs, but it was her performance of the song from A Star Is Born that truly energized the crowd. “Shallow” is Gaga’s final song on her residency’s set list, and when she started performing it for the first time on Friday evening, she got emotional and seemingly started crying. But even though it was hard for her to sing the song, her fans showed their support and encouraged her to keep going.

Since the release of A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga, 32, has been very open about how much her role affected her, so we’re not too surprised to learn the song stirred up so many emotions for her last night. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Sept. 27, Lady Gaga admitted that it was hard letting her character go after filming wrapped. She explained, “[I] literally dyed my hair blonde the night that we stopped shooting because I wanted to get out of it as soon as possible.” Gaga also said the ending of the movie features “some tremendous emotion and tragedy”, so she wanted to let it go as quickly as possible.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the movie yet, we won’t reveal how the movie ended, but we will say that we had tears streaming down our faces as the credits rolled. To watch Lady Gaga’s performance of “Shallow” click on the video above!